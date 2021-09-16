What they say is true: “You don’t appreciate something until it’s no longer there.”

In my case, I’m already missing Danish Days.

It’s been a part of my life for nearly 60 years and while sometimes frustrated by the crowds, traffic and long hours, the fun was worth it.

Some of the “old” festivities have been lost over the years. Ring riding for one. In a field next to Solvang’s post office (now the site of Hotel Corque and Route 246), a ring was suspended from a pole and horseback riders would take turns trying to spear it with a long lance. Supposedly an old Danish sport, easy to believe, the event was popular and drew entries from all over the Valley and outside as well.

Eventually, it and Paul Weston’s romantic operetta “The Bells of Santa Ines” were deleted from the event roster as well. Weston’s “Bells” told the story of the mission’s founding and inhabitants with a romantic storyline. Staged with local talent, from musicians to singers to dancers and Bob Raleigh’s entertaining emcee antics, it was a beautiful and popular event. Performed outdoors with the mission as a backdrop, it was a winner.

Weston, wife Jo Stafford and their family were annual guests at the Alisal in those days and were often to be found in the audience.

Another favorite with visitors (and locals) was Atterdag College’s gymnast Viggo Tarnow’s Danish-style (noncompetitive) gymnastics.

With most of the Valley’s children at one time or another taking part in his classes, the Danish Days performance was a definite crowd favorite. My girls participated and the troop made an impressive appearance. Clad in crisp red and white, the group would go through a series of exercises, choreographed by Tarnow and he, well into his 80s, would finish with his famous headstand. The crowds loved him and his amazing athletic abilities.

As much as I've missed the exclusion of these and other events, Danish Days was still fun for all. Thanks to COVID, the Danish Days Foundation has made the tough decision to cancel for another year.

But not to worry, you can make your own celebration with a few tried-and-true Danish favorites. Make this weekend a tribute to Solvang’s Danish heritage and celebrate with family and friends with these enjoyable traditional dishes.

Start the day with æbleskiver, and while we’re at it, here’s a little Danish language education. There are no such things as æbleskivers, as the “r” makes Danish words plural. You can have one æbleskive, two or more æbleskiver.

As to when to use the "r," I was told to substitute “pancake." If you would say pancake as in pancake breakfast, it’s æbleskive; if you chose to have pancakes for breakfast, it’s æbleskiver.

Need the recipe? You can buy an æbleskive pan, and the recipe comes with it.

Back to food. While the origin and authenticity of æbleskiver is somewhat obscure, the Danes have no doubts about their rice pudding. Different from most, not as sweet and often served as a first course at formal meals, I love it.

Buttery and cinnamon-y, it’s rich and creamy. Enjoyed at either end of your meal, it’s a Danish delight that you must try.

And, don’t forget the almond — the person who finds it is given a small gift to honor the find.

DANISH RICE PUDDING (risengrød)

1 cup short-grain white rice

1/2 cup water

4 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 whole almond

butter for serving

Mix water and rice in a large sauce pan. Add salt, bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes. Add milk, bring back to a boil and stir. Reduce heat, cover pan and simmer 1/4 gallon for about 35 minutes. Stir regularly to keep rice from burning or sticking to bottom of pan. Mix cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl. When rice is tender and liquid mostly absorbed, stir in almond. Spoon pudding into bowls and top with a tablespoon of butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar.

