Literary CornerLiterary Corner

Celebrating the Santa Ynez Valley's 'let’s get it done' spirit | Judith Dale

Three notable events are slated to take place this week, exemplifying the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley — talent, camaraderie, generosity, and a “let’s get it done” attitude.

SYV Cottage Hospital inaugural Harvest Gala

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SYV Cottage Hospital with celebrate 60 years in the community with its inaugural Harvest Gala event.

Iris with book poster.jpg

Rideau Winery will honor local vintner Iris Rideau by premiering her biographical documentary titled “Fresh Glass,” on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Former mayor of Buellton, Judith Dale built her career in education and continues to serve the local community as Santa Barbara County 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net

