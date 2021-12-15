We all know change is hard, but I’m shocked and saddened by how resistant to change people are.

Every day on social media, I see these snide comments and sarcastic memes aimed at people, programs, efforts and ideas that are trying to make the world a better place. Granted, better and worse are subjective, and what I think is better and what you think is better might be different, but come on, can’t we even agree that clean drinking water is better than water polluted with cancer-causing chemicals?

Fifty years ago we could, so we legislated the Clean Water Act, which prohibited businesses and individuals from dumping waste products into our waterways. And you know what, it worked. The water quality of lakes and rivers that, just a few years earlier were covered with slimy algae and oil, clogged with dead fish and other animals, and teeming with hazardous bacteria, improved dramatically. It got better.

Same thing with air pollution. Air pollution was reduced by 60%, even though there’s twice as many cars, and you can see the mountains again!

Ron Colone: How to dissolve clouds of illusion We would pick a cloud out in the sky, and all stare at it, and gradually but surely, it would get smaller and less dense, until it was...

Should we not continue in the direction of better?

One of the chief contributors now to water pollution is the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides that leach toxic chemicals, such as phosphates, nitrates and ammonia, into the groundwater. These poisons seep into the soil, spread through our fields, drain into our creeks, accumulate in the environment — including in the food we eat, build up in our systems and contribute to chronic disease.

It would be better if we came up with ways of running the world and going about our lives and doing what we want to do without putting harmful chemicals into the environment.

Ron Colone: Satellite radio is like my brain The satellite radio service I listen to in my car is like my brain, in the sense that I only use a small percentage of both.

Yet, there were these memes, nonetheless, mocking organic food, and the people who buy it and the stores that sell it. Organic food, which strives to lessen the levels of poison! It was an economic commentary about the shame and foolishness of paying too much at the cash register or the gas pump. I almost never engage with these things, but I couldn’t resist pointing out that we pay a trillion dollars a year in medical and clean-up costs and lose hundreds of thousands of our loved ones prematurely because of pollution. (So, where’s the real shame and foolishness?)

Fossil fuel combustion remains the leading cause of air pollution, yet I continue to witness a steady stream of jabs and nasty swipes at electric cars, windmills, public safety measures and other attempts at better. They want those oil pipelines to flow and for what? To drive some economic engine, regardless of the health hazards and existential threats?

Ron Colone: The rise of clean energy I mean, as long as they’re getting paid, would the workers in the trenches really object that strongly to installing a windmill or solar panel versus working on an oil rig...

Can we not imagine something better, and what is the great humiliation in trying to get there?

When I was in college, my dad took me to the casino to watch him play craps; that was his game from the time they were teens pitching pennies on the sidewalk. He didn’t like to play at tables where there was someone betting against the shooter. He liked it when there was a group energy and enthusiasm, and how things could get whipped up when someone goes on a roll.

I feel like the people making fun at our attempts to shift to healthier alternatives are like the contrarians at the craps table, betting against the shooter. I guess that’s why we end up playing at different tables.

For those who oppose the changes, whether because of habit, convenience, economic considerations or because they think it is better not to change, I remind you that things stop changing only when we die, and maybe vice versa.