 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE WOODEN SPOON

Classic ratatouille vs. Revelle's spicy version | Elaine Revelle

wooden spoon

My relatively new neighbors, Marilyn and Cees (pronounced Case) vanZeyl have added a delightful “perk” to living here.

Avid gardeners, they’ve set up and maintain a neighborhood garden stand filled with the bounty of their productive garden. Veggies are up for grabs with the only condition being that we enjoy the “fruits” of the labor and, if possible, leave something to share.

It’s fun and I’ve enjoyed their generosity.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

0
0
0
0
0