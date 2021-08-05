Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

For years, it was widely suspected that the kid who walked her home from the party was the one who murdered her. A few months ago, after 25 years, he was finally arrested and put in jail on charges of first-degree murder. His father was also arrested, charged with accessory after the fact, for allegedly concealing the girl’s body after her death.

The prosecution thinks the (alleged) killer’s mother was also involved in hiding and subsequently moving the body, though she hasn’t been charged. For me, it raised an interesting question: What would you do and how far would you go to protect your child if you knew they were guilty of some wrongdoing? And what bearing would the severity of their transgression have upon your decision?

For instance, I can imagine a parent discipling their child, or letting their child get in trouble, for shoplifting or vandalism, and using that as a teaching moment about consequences, but would they be willing to do so if it involved something much more serious like a hit-and-run crash, a hazing prank gone wrong or first-degree murder?

People talk about the importance of family. Some even go so far as to say it’s the most important thing. If that’s so, if they really believe it, then that means more important than God and country, more important than money and possessions, and more important than the law.

See what I’m getting at?

I have tried imagining what it would be like to be that parent, knowing a terrible thing about your child and knowing that if it ever got out that the legal and penal consequences would be of the highest and harshest order, and would extinguish any hopes of ever having a life outside of prison. Imagine having to choose to help or hinder the investigation — to reveal it or do everything in your power to conceal it.

It’s the sort of quandary researchers at the University of Toronto are exploring in a study that looks at how we judge the bad behavior of strangers compared to that of friends and family. What they found is that we’re a lot more willing to “cut some slack” for friends and family than we are for strangers. That might seem obvious, but I was actually somewhat surprised by that part of the finding because, it seems, we often cast the harshest of judgments and the cruelest of behaviors upon those we love.

Like when the littlest thing about your partner, roommate or friend, which you would dismiss in a stranger, becomes a cause of criticism, a point of blame and a nagging annoyance. There’s also the example of coaches and bosses who don’t want to appear to be playing favorites, so instead they overcompensate to the detriment and disadvantage of friends and family.

But no, the results of the study were clear: The people we are closest to get leniency when it comes to forgiving “bad” behavior. That might be science, but it’s nothing we didn’t already know.

Or did we not get it when Percy Sledge sang, "when a man loves a woman, she can do no wrong?" Did we not believe that if she is bad, he can’t see it or fully understand that he literally can do her no wrong?

Now, instead of man and woman, substitute “parent” and "child.”

It is not my intention to condone the actions of his parents, nor in any way minimize the suffering of the victim's, only to point out the conflict between (what the researchers call) values on the one hand and having a relationship on the other.

We all face our own ongoing moral dilemmas, granted, not on the scale of accessory to a crime, but in more subtle ways, like, for instance, when we see our loved ones doing or saying things that we think are undignified or demeaning, and we wonder, "how can we reconcile that with loving them?"

There’s no one way to deal with the “bad behavior” of loved ones; we all choose what to accept, denounce, forgive, condemn, overlook and punish.

Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone

It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in. 

Ron Colone: Leap Year and Cold Connie

Ron Colone: Leap Year and Cold Connie

In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t m…

How I cherish those memories

How I cherish those memories

  • Updated

I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…

Regarding time we spend on phones

Regarding time we spend on phones

  • Updated

I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…

Personal and collective memories

Personal and collective memories

  • Updated

There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …

Strange things remind me of my truth

Strange things remind me of my truth

  • Updated

There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.

Comparing friends and trampolines

Comparing friends and trampolines

  • Updated

Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

  • Updated

One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…

Some types of happiness are healthier

Some types of happiness are healthier

  • Updated

There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …

More freedom, not more happiness

More freedom, not more happiness

  • Updated

It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0