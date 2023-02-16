DEAR ABBY: I'm divorced and have been dating my guy friend for five years. We recognized after we started dating that we love each other, and we planned to move in together after a year of dating. I was so excited when we started making plans that I reached out to my guy's ex-wife and daughter as a friendly gesture.

His daughter was getting married later in the year, so I tried to reassure her that I understood how stressful a big wedding is, and I wouldn't be offended if I wasn't invited. I wasn't invited. Following the wedding, the first time I met his ex-wife and children was excruciating. His daughter was very unpleasant to me.

Now, years later, the situation has not improved. If I try to be Facebook friends, his daughter accepts my offer, but limits what I can see. This is ridiculous. After five years, I would like to just gently close that door. Is that being mean or realistic? -- TRIED, AND TRIED AGAIN

