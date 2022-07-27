DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my husband, "Jim," for three years, but we have been together for seven. It hasn't been an easy road for us. I love him, but he doesn't give me the attention or time that I want.

We have two kids we're raising from previous relationships. I didn't intentionally set out to hurt him, but three years ago, I reconnected with someone from my past I'll call "Mac." Mac and I have been off and on since reconnecting. Now I find myself not wanting to hurt either of them, but I'm in love with both of them.

I have thought about leaving Jim several times, but I can't bring myself to do it. I feel like I'm living a double life. Jim suspects that I'm talking to someone else but won't come out and ask me directly. All I want is to be happy and not hurt others in the process. Please give me some advice. -- THOROUGHLY CONFUSED IN THE EAST

