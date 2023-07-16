DEAR ABBY: Is it normal for people to ignore relatives who have Alzheimer's? My father spent more than two years in a veteran's hospital before his death. During that time, he was visited regularly by his children (including me) and my aunt (his sister). His grandchildren and another aunt visited a few times. Two of my uncles saw him once.

None of his other relatives -- nephews, nieces, cousins -- ever went to visit him. If they did, they never mentioned it to me, nor did any of the staff in my father's dementia ward, leaving me 99% certain that no one else came.

There are no conflicts going on in my extended family. Dad got along with everyone and never spoke ill about anyone. So I'm left with the conclusion that either no one cared, or they were for some reason afraid to see someone with Alzheimer's. Maybe the thinking was that Dad wouldn't remember the visit, so why bother? None of those alternatives are comforting, and I'm finding it hard to think of most of my relatives the way I used to.

