DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who has recently separated from an abusive husband. I've always had feelings for her, and I recently let her know about them. My problem is, it seems like I have to walk through broken glass just for her to talk to me. Last week, I had emergency surgery, and even though she said she would, she never visited. Now that I'm out of the hospital, nothing has changed. Must I just let her go and forget about her? -- WANTS A CHANCE IN COLORADO
DEAR WANTS: You mentioned that this "friend" recently separated from an abusive husband. You did not say she was divorced. The woman you are trying to pursue has been damaged. She may not be ready for a romantic relationship for a very long time. Her actions show she is not interested in you, so, YES, let her go and look for someone who can reciprocate your feelings.
DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who is always late. She comes to my house once a week and I help her with phone calls and paperwork because she has disabilities. She says she'll be here in 10 minutes, but it always ends up being at least half an hour. Another thing she does is tell me "I'll be there between 3:30 and 4." That gives her leeway, but it means I have to be ready at 3:30. She can arrive at my place at 4 and she's still in her "leeway time period." How can I get this friend to be on time? (I can't go to her place because it's too small and cluttered.) -- FRUSTRATED HELPER IN NEW YORK