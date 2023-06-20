DEAR ABBY: I invited a friend to spend the weekend with me on my parents' boat. She insisted that she must shower twice a day, as that is her usual routine. She said she can't wake up without a shower, and needs to shower to be clean at the end of the day. I believe showering twice a day is excessive. Even showering once a day isn't necessary unless someone has been working or exposed to dirt.

I have been criticized for "judging" her hygiene habits. They say she may suffer from a germ phobia. I have known her more than 10 years, and she has worked as a professional cleaning lady. I don't think she's a germaphobe but high-maintenance and vain.

I suggested she could wash up with face cloths and wipes, and shower once a day. The lake is so clean you don't need to shower after a swim. (For anyone who doesn't understand why I'm questioning this, it's because fresh water on a boat is in limited supply.)

0
0
0
0
0