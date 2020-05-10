Dear Abby: Girlfriend shares matching rings with married man
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Girlfriend shares matching rings with married man

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married more than 40 years, but we have lived separately in a house and guesthouse on jointly owned property for the last 10. We split bills and communicate only when necessary via text.

I am somewhat afraid of him and try to distance myself from him and his friends and family. He has been involved with multiple women and men throughout our marriage, but when I have tried to end our marriage, he has pushed me to remain.

He is currently openly involved with a woman he has "dated" for many years. Several acquaintances recently informed me that the two of them are sporting matching wedding bands. I don't really care, but I don't want any further humiliation. I feel like a sword is hanging over my head. What can I do? -- ARRANGEMENT IN THE EAST

DEAR ARRANGEMENT: What you can do is contact an attorney. Tell the attorney exactly what you have told me -- that you and your husband haven't cohabited in a decade, that he and his longtime girlfriend are purporting to be married and wearing matching wedding bands, that you want a divorce, but you are afraid of his reaction. The lawyer can guide you from there. Please don't wait.

DEAR ABBY: I am a woman who has had genital herpes since I was in my 20s. I'm single and in my 60s now. I have always disclosed that I have it and that I treat it daily with medication that suppresses the virus. I have never infected anyone -- including my former husband and boyfriends. I do not have outbreaks.

I am often rejected by the men I disclose this to. It is demeaning and painful and makes me feel dirty, which I am not. I'm tired of it. Must I continue to disclose it? I know for sure that I am not passing it on. I haven't given it to anyone in 40-plus years. -- REJECTED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR REJECTED: Tempting as it may be to fudge the truth, I think you should continue to be honest about your status. If you lie and the person you are involved with finds your medication, the relationship will be over anyway.

I don't know if you have considered this, but have you thought about dating men who also have herpes? A website that has been mentioned in my column before is H-date.com. If you meet someone there, you know you won't be judged. It offers a free dating service through which thousands of men and women meet. Many very nice, eligible people -- people just like you -- have herpes and live full, happy lives.

DEAR READERS: I want to wish a very Happy Mother's Day to mothers everywhere -- birth mothers, adoptive and foster mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren and dual-role dads. Orchids to all of you for the love you give not only today, but also each and every day. -- LOVE, ABBY

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Insensitive question leaves grieving mother speechless
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Insensitive question leaves grieving mother speechless

DEAR ABBY: My daughter unexpectedly died very recently. A "friend" called today asking how I was doing (quarantine, food, pet food, etc). Then she asked me the most unnerving question: "Do you have 'June' with you?" I was floored. So many thoughts came rushing at me at once. June was disabled since birth. She went to live in a group home nine years ago. The friend knew I brought her home for weekends.

Dear Abby: Weight loss frees woman from mind-numbing drugs
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Weight loss frees woman from mind-numbing drugs

DEAR ABBY: I had weight-loss surgery a year ago. I'm now off all medications (high blood pressure, antidepressants, etc.) and take only one multivitamin daily. I feel like I'm 25 again. However, I have also changed mentally. After many years of being a zombie on antidepressants, I feel like I have finally "awakened."

Dear Abby: Dinner parties dominated by woman's nonstop talking
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Dinner parties dominated by woman's nonstop talking

DEAR ABBY: I am part of a couples group that gets together on a regular basis for dinner. The problem is one of the women takes over the conversation, and it becomes her monologue. She just won't stop! She goes into minute detail about every aspect of her life for the last couple of weeks (or months or years!) and the lives of her family, friends, friends of family and friends of friends. These are people we don't know and don't care about!

Dear Abby: Feud between brothers is spilling over to parents
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Feud between brothers is spilling over to parents

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two sons in their late 30s. We always thought they got along well and loved each other. Over the past year, they are no longer speaking with each other because of hard feelings over current situations. They live in the same neighborhood.

Dear Abby: Bride chooses not to walk down isle with dad
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Bride chooses not to walk down isle with dad

DEAR ABBY: For some reason, my father hates my fiance to the point where, when I stayed with my fiance for one day, Dad wouldn't allow me to come home. Dad said many nasty things after eventually letting me back home, but among the more hurtful ones were that he hoped my fiance would abuse me, and that I shouldn't be allowed to get married. He doesn't remember saying them, but I remember them well.

Dear Abby: Altering wife's perfect dishes blasted by sympathetic cook
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Altering wife's perfect dishes blasted by sympathetic cook

DEAR ABBY: Regarding "Recipe for Disaster in Texas" (Feb. 17), I have to say I disagreed with your response. Although Michelin won't be awarding me any stars, I consider myself a good cook, and I strive to make unique, flavorful meals for my family. My husband frequently feels the need to doctor my recipes, and I think it's disrespectful of the time and care I took in preparing the meal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News