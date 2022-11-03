DEAR ABBY: I have been raising my daughter's first child. "Joey" is 10, and he has been living with my husband and me full time for four years. I love him very much and enjoy being his "mom," but I'm not good at helping him with homework. My daughter doesn't have time for him. She has two other kids with a different dad. The stepdad has no desire to be a dad to Joey.

I am Joey's everything. My life revolves around him. But, Abby, at 52, I feel I have earned the right to do as I want at this time in my life. I feel I would be punishing Joey if I gave him back to his mom to raise. His biological father is not in his life, although the paternal grandparents are in contact with him. Your thoughts on this situation? -- LIKE A MOM IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR LIKE A MOM: Gladly. When Joey is 18, you will be 60. That is not over the hill. Please do not give up on your grandson at this point. As you stated, you are "everything" to him, and in this case, it is literally true. Joey's paternal grandparents did a terrible job raising their irresponsible son. Would you really consider turning Joey over to them to mess up? Stay the course!

0
0
0
0
0