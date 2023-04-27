DEAR ABBY: A close friend takes care of my home when I travel several times a year. It involves picking up my mail, watering my indoor and outside plants and checking through the house for anything that might need attention in my absence. I return the favor for her each time she's out of town. I don't have anyone else near where I live who can do this for me.

The problem is, when she's here, she snoops through my things. I know because I keep things in a certain order (I'm neat and organized), and it's very noticeable when my belongings have been rearranged. It bothers me because it's an invasion of my privacy and just plain wrong. I would never think of doing this in her home. I have no desire to see her personal items.

Over the years of our friendship, this person has become increasingly possessive and clingy to the point that it's uncomfortable. I have overlooked it to avoid hurting her feelings. How do I handle this? Do I continue to lock up confidential paperwork and leave everything else for her to snoop through? If I tell her I'm aware of what she's been doing, I'm afraid she will refuse to help me out any longer. -- TRAVELER IN CONNECTICUT

