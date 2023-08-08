DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have three children, and I feel really lucky to be able to stay home with them. I appreciate how hard my husband works so that I can do this. Our kids are young, so we are in a somewhat tedious season of life, without a lot of rest. But it's just a season, and it's already going by so fast.

Recently, my husband became interested in motorcycles and bought a nice vintage one. I was fine with it because he rides it only in our neighborhood, and it isn't very fast. I understand he needs an outlet and I want him to have a hobby, but I wish it wasn't motorcycles.

He now wants to buy a "real" motorcycle he can ride on the highway. I think motorcycles are dangerous, and I would be absolutely devastated if anything happened to my husband. I shared my feelings with him, and he said he would hold off on buying another one right now. But he often watches videos of motorcycles, and I feel bad for squashing his dream. Am I overreacting about the danger? I just think it's irresponsible when we have a young family and so much at stake. Plus, I love him with all my heart. -- SCARED OF SPEED IN NORTH CAROLINA

0
0
0
0
0