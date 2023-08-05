DEAR ABBY: My brother and I recently found out my father, who has been married for more than 30 years, is having sexual relations with other men. This man accused my brother of being gay (he's not), claims to be religious and sleeps next to my mother every night. I am not sure how to approach this because, honestly, I'm still in shock. My brother is furious.

We found a secret email address of Dad's along with messages to men he has been meeting. Some of them describe him bringing men over while our mother is at work. He tells us he is going to a store, to visit a friend in the hospital, etc., but we found out that he's really been sneaking around with other men.

Our mother doesn't know any of this, and it was an accident that my brother and I found out. (We were ridding his computer of a virus.) Should I say something to my father? How do I approach it? How do I forgive him for accusing my brother of being gay when it's him all along? Should I say something to my mother? How do I get my brother to stop being so angry at him?

