DEAR ABBY: My 23-year-old daughter and her first and only boyfriend have begun to talk marriage. Although I think he's a wonderful, smart, compassionate young man who seems to adore my daughter, I have one major concern: his unhealthy habits.

When my daughter introduced him to us seven years ago, he was a little overweight. Since then, I've watched him pack on at least 25 pounds a year, and he's now morbidly obese. His diet is horrible, and he never exercises. He also drinks and smokes, although not excessively.

My daughter, on the other hand, is petite, athletic and clean-living. Her habits haven't rubbed off on him. I know enough about weight gain and health to be deeply concerned about the trend I'm seeing. Her boyfriend is fast approaching the super-morbidly-obese range and has limited mobility. He graduated near the top of their college class, but hasn't had a stable job since. I'm afraid it's only going to get harder for him to get hired in the future.

