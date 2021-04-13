You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife

DEAR ABBY: My tattoos are destroying my marriage, and I just don't understand why. I'm a 56-year-old elementary art teacher and the father of three grown children. Since I was young, I have loved the artistic expression of tattoos, and I ALWAYS envisioned having them, lots of them.

It had been about 10 years since my last one, but I decided to get another one. Telling my wife about wanting another one was awful. My wife of 28 years hates tattoos. We have terrible arguments every time I get one. I have covered my entire upper body. (Other than my hands, none of them are visible while I'm wearing my work clothes.) I love them.

I just returned home with roses tattooed on my hands, and my wife is ready to leave me. She says I have gone too far with all my ink. I'm a responsible and respectful person. I don't drink, smoke, gamble or have any destructive vices. I'm highly regarded as a leader and role model at my school.

Friends, colleagues -- even strangers -- compliment me on my tattoos. However, you would think my tattoos and I are the devil in my wife's eyes. Am I the problem, or is her perception of tattoos the issue? Please, any advice would be greatly accepted. I can't understand her stance on this. -- ART IN LAS VEGAS

DEAR ART: It is your body, and you have the right to do what you want with it. While not everyone is a fan of body art, I assume that you had tattoos before you and your wife married. It is possible that over the years, when you told your wife you were getting more, knowing her feelings about it, it came across to her as disrespectful of her feelings. As you have acquired more and more, it may have felt to her like one insult piled on another.

Having never spoken with your wife, I can't guess her reason for talking about leaving you, but it's important you ask why those roses were the last straw. (Am I correct in assuming there's no place else on your "canvas" that hasn't been illustrated?)

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married 20-plus years. His mother has never liked me. I have never done anything to her or her husband.

My father-in-law passed away two years back, and my mother-in-law is older. If something happens to her, how am I supposed to react? I know I have to be there for my husband. My husband and I get along wonderfully, but at the same time, I would feel like a hypocrite if I went to her funeral. We haven't spoken in over a year.

Other family members have repeated things she has said about me as well as my family. I put up with her behavior for years. I only quit talking to her or going around her a year ago. -- HATES HYPOCRISY IN MICHIGAN

DEAR HATES: Funerals are for the living. Do not succumb to the temptation to use your mother-in-law's as a platform to demonstrate your dislike of her. Attend the funeral and comfort your husband, who likely will be hurting and need your support. And when you do, ABOVE ALL, refrain from humming, "Ding, Dong, the Witch is Dead."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women

DEAR ABBY: I have something to say about "Still Fun in the South" (Jan. 4) and her complaint that single middle-aged men only look for younger women, instead of women their age. I am a 53-year-old widower. I have a six-figure income. I'm smart, healthy, easygoing and have a good life with many hobbies and interests.

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my late 20s, married and happily child-free. My best friend recently became pregnant, and I am having a hard time with it. I don't enjoy children, and it feels like I am losing my best friend. All she wants to talk about is the baby. I've tried hinting that I'll be here when she and her husband need a break from being "Mom and Dad," but she continues to talk on and on about the all-consuming baby.

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers

DEAR ABBY: I am a senior male. I understand I may have some beliefs that others find old-fashioned. However, I consciously try to be tolerant of others' feelings and beliefs. That said, my problem is with my younger brother, who is a homosexual. I have always tried to ignore that side of his life and, consequently, we have always had a good relationship. He lives in another state, so we only talk on the telephone.

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital, interracial relationship. Both of the parents who raised him are white, and he has always denied he was biracial despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise.

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News