DEAR ABBY: Five months ago, my relationship of 10 years ended. I discovered my boyfriend had been unfaithful on more than one occasion. He didn't want to fix the relationship, and I could no longer take more of his mental and emotional abuse.

My biggest hurdle is our children, who are 3 and 6. I have done everything for them since they were born. My ex and I verbally agreed on a 50-50 schedule, so I have gone from being with them every day to half that time, and I hate it. I miss them terribly when they aren't with me. My anxiety and worry have skyrocketed.

I want to do what's best for my kids, and I struggle daily with worrying if what I am doing is best. Is it best for them to be with their dad half the time when he hasn't been around much these past two years? I have talked to a lawyer, who said it's up to me since we were never married. Friends and family have told me to give Dad only every other weekend, but is that truly what's best for them?

