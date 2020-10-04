You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Parent repeatedly kicks kids out, then begs them to return
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Parent repeatedly kicks kids out, then begs them to return

DEAR ABBY: When I was in my teens, I was kicked out of the house multiple times by my parent. Mind you, I hadn't done anything wrong. To this day, I'm still trying to figure out what I did to deserve it because it happened so many times.

My parent would get mad, tell me to leave and then beg me to come back home -- all within a three-day time span. Luckily, other family members took me in when these episodes occurred.

The same thing is now happening to my younger siblings, and it pains me to see them go through what I did. I try to defend and protect them. Our parent has never been verbally or physically abusive. It is just the kicking out that throws us off.

I've mentioned counseling to my parent, but it's not an option. I love my parent, and I forgave. But I can't speak for my siblings. -- DISCARDED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR DISCARDED: If a child is a minor, what your parent has been doing is considered child abandonment. IT IS AGAINST THE LAW. Although you have been able to forgive your parent for their abuse (that's what it was), your younger siblings may not be so generous. Because you are their self-appointed defender, you may have to assume responsibility for them until they become independent -- either by taking them in yourself or by arranging for other relatives to do it for longer than three days.

It goes without saying that your parent's behavior is irresponsible and erratic. If a neighbor or an administrator of your siblings' school should get wind of this, they would be required by law to report it to the authorities. Counseling is available in many communities on a sliding financial scale. Perhaps if your parent is reminded that there are penalties for what has been going on, they will seek the help they need.

DEAR ABBY: My 14-year-old son, "Jeff," received word that one of his friends was killed in a tragic ATV accident a week ago. His only experience with death before this was a sick great-grandparent we were able to say goodbye to.

Jeff and I are close, and I have let him know that however he needs to grieve is OK. He says he's "good." I am concerned that my son is taking the loss harder than he lets on.

Jeff and his friend loved team sports and were in the same group for summer workouts. Jeff has been to only one workout since his friend's death. I know this is recent and he needs time, but I also know the physical activity and the camaraderie would be good for him.

I'm trying not to smother him or project my own grief onto him (we are a tight sports community), but I'm unsure what to do. Can you offer some advice on how I can best support him? -- GRIEVING, TOO, IN OREGON

DEAR GRIEVING, TOO: When a tragedy happens to someone in a teenager's circle, the friends sometimes pull together to support each other. Contact the coach of the team to which your son and his late friend belonged. The surviving team members may need help and possibly grief counseling. If that isn't necessary, the coach may be able to offer the boys other constructive outlets for their grief or provide you with suggestions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Man uses family gas money to buy birthday party tattoo
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man uses family gas money to buy birthday party tattoo

DEAR ABBY: My family just came back from a relative's after a weekend visit. The occasion was a birthday party, and he had a tattoo artist come over. My boyfriend -- the father of our 14- and 3-year-olds -- spent our last $100 and went ahead and got himself a tattoo! We aren't rich, and we had to borrow money for gas to get home.

Dear Abby: Friend wants to break up with longtime golf partner
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Friend wants to break up with longtime golf partner

DEAR ABBY: Years ago, I met a man through golf, and we developed a casual friendship. I lost track of him for a few years, but when I heard his wife was being treated with chemo for cancer, I took them food and offered my support. As our friendship grew stronger, we began playing more golf and became "refriended." He's a good golfer, but very serious, and he whines constantly on the course. I have kidded him about it, and he acknowledges it to a small degree.

Dear Abby: Awkward online photos put in-laws on the outs
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Awkward online photos put in-laws on the outs

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for 20 years, married for eight of them. He thinks his mother can do no wrong. She takes pictures of me when I least expect it, and then posts the worst ones on Facebook. She laughs and thinks it's funny, but I am really hurt by it.

Dear Abby: Plan to move south becomes roadblock in trip to altar
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Plan to move south becomes roadblock in trip to altar

DEAR ABBY: I am a 41-year-old woman who has been with my fiance for eight years. Before we decided to become a couple, I made clear to him that if he had no intention of moving south once my kids graduate, he should not get into a relationship with me. When we got together, I assumed he understood and would be moving with me. We have bought vehicles together and a house.

Dear Abby: Many reach out to help grieving widower
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Many reach out to help grieving widower

DEAR ABBY: Your advice to the grieving widower "In Need of Someone" (June 22) was spot on. I met my husband when I was 14. We married at 18, and he died when he was 44. After his death, I had no idea how to be a person because I had always been a partner.

Dear Abby: Disruptive cousin unwelcome during family visit
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Disruptive cousin unwelcome during family visit

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I and our children moved across the country away from our families three years ago. My 9-year-old daughter is extremely close to my mom and sister. Mom wants to take a road trip and spend a week with us. We are all excited, since we haven't seen them in a year. However, she wants to bring along my grandma and my younger cousin, who is 12.

Dear Abby: Warring kids are barriers in couple's relationship
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Warring kids are barriers in couple's relationship

DEAR ABBY: I got married to a wonderful guy 14 years ago, but after a year of marriage, our children (his 10-year-old and my 12- and 13-year-olds) couldn't stand one another and caused a lot of problems. I was brokenhearted when he gave me divorce papers. I moved out but continued to date him without our kids around.

Dear Abby: Man is threatened by wife's conversations with ex
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man is threatened by wife's conversations with ex

DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Daryl," gets furious every time I talk to my ex, my two oldest kids' father. The only thing we discuss is my kids' issues, but Daryl loses it completely. He starts calling me names and says I don't respect him even though I do. I keep assuring him that there's nothing inappropriate being talked about (he is present during all the conversations since we talk over the phone and live in different states).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News