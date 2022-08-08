DEAR ABBY: We need some advice. Recently we hosted our annual holiday party and invited all of our neighbors and friends. Our invitation stated that the party would run between 5 and 11:30 so our guests could also attend other parties that might be going on at the same time.

As our party was winding down, it was noticed that one of our guests — who had been at a previous party — had wet themselves on our sofa and covered the spot up with throw pillows. We served wine, punch, etc. at our party, but this couple arrived pretty tipsy already. In the future, should we just not invite these neighbors? We are very distressed about this. What do you suggest? — OOPS! IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR OOPS!: The guilty party should have owned up to what happened and offered to pay for having your couch professionally cleaned rather than try to cover it up. If you are 100 percent sure it was one particular couple, not inviting them to more gatherings would absolutely guarantee that it won't happen again.

