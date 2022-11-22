DEAR ABBY: I am in a relationship I can't get out of. I was told by my "boyfriend" that what he's doing is normal. He says it's what people who love each other do, and he loves me more than anyone has ever loved me. I have told him repeatedly that I don't love him.

He drives by my house and follows me to work. He has also watched to make sure I'm going where I said, like to the gym and the store. He tells me that every man wants to have sex with me, and that I dress too sexy (I mostly wear leggings and tank tops). He has monitored Zoom meetings that I go to.

All of the watching and following is without my permission or knowledge. He usually tells me about it later, saying he only does it "out of love." This has been going on for a few years. Why do I put up with it? I have tried to break up. It started after a few months together. But he guilted me into staying, saying he'd be all alone. Or he'd kill himself. Then I found out he filmed us having sex a few times, and he's threatening that if I don't stay, people will see it.

