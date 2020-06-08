Dear Abby: Roommate's drunken fights wearing renter down

I am not sure there is a way to "weather" the storm. Because these addicts cannot control their behavior, and it is affecting the way your clients perceive you, it would be better to get out of there. If possible, go live temporarily with a friend or relative until you find affordable alternative living quarters. Your job may depend on it.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter-in-law "Hannah" told one of my children that she is sorry she married my son. He does not know. They are both young adults.

Hannah and her mother had pushed for the marriage. She even bought her wedding dress before he proposed. My son loves her. He is special-needs, lower IQ and gullible.

What do I do with this information? It will hurt him, but I don't want him wasting years married to someone who doesn't love him. He deserves better than that. -- SAD MOM IN FLORIDA

DEAR SAD MOM: Your son needs to know what Hannah has been saying and receive as much support from the family as possible. I think the news should come from the person in whom Hannah confided rather than from you, which could be perceived as meddling. This should also be discussed with an attorney. I hope you will do it soon, before there are children involved.