DEAR ABBY: I'm hoping you can help with an ongoing issue I'm having with my sister-in-law. She has verbally assaulted me four times, each time acting like she doesn't remember what she said or apologizing -- only to do it again. When these assaults happen, she's intoxicated and high (I suspect she has an addiction problem).

I have never been anything but kind to her, her husband and her children, and I never fight back. These attacks happen mostly via phone or text, after which I hang up or block her. Once, it happened in person, and I just walked away. I have done this so it doesn't cause even more problems, but I have reached my limit.

What do I do next time I see her at a mutual get-together? I already told my husband I will no longer attend events at her home. -- HATES ALL THE DRAMA

