DEAR ABBY: I am almost 30, not married, no kids. I am a workaholic. I love my nieces and nephews to death, and being an aunt is one of my favorite things ever. My issue is: I don't want to have kids.

I started dating again a few months back, and it seems like any man I go on a date with thinks he can change my mind about kids. I have personal medical reasons for not wanting to give birth. Of course, if I do meet a man who has kids, that would be perfect! I'd be a great mom.

So why is it I get called dirty names because I choose not to have kids? Everyone says I'll change my mind once I meet the right guy, but this isn't a negotiable issue. If we want to adopt or consider other options for kids, I am more than willing. There are children who need a home more than I need to bring one into this world just to pass on my DNA. Please help me understand what I am missing. -- UNWAVERING IN IDAHO

