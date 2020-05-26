Dear Abby: Sister jealous of woman's happy life

DEAR CHANGING: If your description is accurate, you exist in your sister's universe only to fulfill her needs. That she would attempt to sabotage your relationship with Teddy is shameful. It should not be necessary to choose between Teddy and your family. What you must do is establish firm boundaries with her, enforce them and not knuckle under to the pressure she is exerting.

DEAR ABBY: I found $17 in the pocket of an old coat (great feeling -- it felt like free money!) and used it to buy myself some fast food. My fiancee is upset (which I think is uncalled for) that I didn't get her anything. That restaurant is expensive, and it's hard to buy two meals for that price. Plus, it was my money.

I think I should be allowed to spend money I find, especially since it was in my coat. Unfortunately, she didn't get any dinner that night. It has been a week now, and she's still upset with me about it. I never get anything for myself, and I feel I deserved a treat.

When I told her that night if she wanted dinner she should have looked for her own $17 in a coat, she threw my Xbox controller at me. It missed. It hit the wall and broke. Now I have to search through all my pockets because those controllers cost a lot more than $17. -- QUARANTINED IN INDIANA

DEAR QUARANTINED: And your question is? This is how you treat your fiancee? The least you could have done was get her a side of fries to eat with whatever was in the fridge as a main course. If you and this girl are still together, it's time for some serious apologies. On the plus side, now that the Xbox is history, you will have more time to work on your relationship.