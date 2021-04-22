You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Stress of pandemic changes beloved sister's personality
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Stress of pandemic changes beloved sister's personality

DEAR ABBY: My sister and I are best friends. She has always been caring, empathetic and passionate about helping others. Now, however, COVID has turned her into a real piece of work.

Since the pandemic began, she has become increasingly selfish. She interrupts other people's conversations to talk about herself and complains nonstop about how COVID has ruined her life, as if the rest of us weren't experiencing this too.

She shouts hysterically at me when the Wi-Fi stops working and refuses to volunteer for the most basic household tasks. At first I tried to be patient because I understand it's a reaction to an incredibly stressful time in her life. However, after 10 monster months of this, I'm at my wits' end.

We live together, go to college together and share the same friends. How can I tolerate her self-centeredness until the pandemic is finally over? And what if this new version of her never goes away? -- IRKED IN IDAHO

DEAR IRKED: I wonder if the friends you share with your sister are having the same reaction as you are to being interrupted and having their conversations hijacked. If the answer is yes, a group intervention may jolt her back to reality and help her recognize how obnoxious it is.

As to the rest of your complaints about her behavior, the next time she comes screaming to you about the Wi-Fi failing, tell her you'll be glad to help IF she agrees to pull her share of the workload around the apartment. It goes without saying that when you can make other living arrangements -- perhaps in the fall -- you find a roommate more compatible than your sister. If you do, your relationship with her may improve because you will be exposed to her less often.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two children. We have been married for 14 years, the last six of which have been sexless and loveless. We tried counseling, and I have threatened divorce, but nothing has changed.

After I finally realized that I couldn't change him, I changed myself. I started stepping out and having sexual relations with other men. He recently found out about my affairs but hasn't said a word about it to me. I'm to the point that I wish he would confront me and divorce me, but he acts like nothing is wrong in our marriage! I'm confused. What do you recommend I do next? -- LOOKING AHEAD IN KANSAS

DEAR LOOKING AHEAD: It's time to decide what YOU want to happen. Do you want a divorce? Is the status quo acceptable to you? If it's the latter, do nothing different than you have been doing. However, if it isn't, talk to your husband about what you are thinking.

You need to figure out why the change in your marriage happened and if it can be fixed. He may have become impotent or have someone he is seeing on the side. If it's possible to repair your marriage, counseling would be an option. However, if it's not, it might be healthier for both of you to talk to a lawyer and arrange an amicable divorce.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Family estrangement is hard to explain to kids
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Family estrangement is hard to explain to kids

DEAR ABBY: I am a woman who has been through a lot. I grew up thinking my grandmother was my mother, my mother was my sister, my uncle was my brother, and my own siblings my nieces and nephews. A "family issue" brought it all out in the open, and now I am estranged from my family.

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness

DEAR ABBY: There is a woman where I work who is emotionally needy. My work is autonomous, but we are in the same group, so I have to interact with her to some extent. Early on, I made the mistake of offering her emotional support, thinking she was going through something temporary and her life would get better. This is not the case. Her life is an anxiety-ridden train wreck. She doesn't think she needs to see a therapist, which, I guess, makes sense since I have been performing that role.

Dear Abby: Distance tests strength of military couple's engagement
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Distance tests strength of military couple's engagement

DEAR ABBY: I've been in a long-distance relationship for 2 1/2 years. We are now engaged, but haven't set a date for our wedding. We are both in the military, and we have maintained this relationship well. But there was a time before we dated that I was dating someone else. I ended that relationship, but haven't healed from it because I see him at work often, and I still have feelings for him.

Dear Abby: Schedules collide when mother, daughter share a car
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Schedules collide when mother, daughter share a car

DEAR ABBY: I am a 16-year-old girl, and I'm having a conflict with my mom over my car. Her car broke down and she needed to use mine, which is completely understandable, and I agreed. However, I have a work schedule I have to stick to, and I need my car to get to and from. I pay all the bills for it, and the title is in my grandfather's name.

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time

DEAR ABBY: My husband's dad, "Adam," is very mellow and can talk to anyone. His mom, "Eve," is friendly, but a little more reserved. Early in their marriage, Adam was a drinker, and my mother-in-law has never forgiven him for the way he treated her during that time. She has always treated him disrespectfully, but as they get older, it's becoming worse.

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife

DEAR ABBY: My tattoos are destroying my marriage, and I just don't understand why. I'm a 56-year-old elementary art teacher and the father of three grown children. Since I was young, I have loved the artistic expression of tattoos, and I ALWAYS envisioned having them, lots of them.

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital, interracial relationship. Both of the parents who raised him are white, and he has always denied he was biracial despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News