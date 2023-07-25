DEAR ABBY: My teenage son has a difficult relationship with his dad. They talk roughly once a week, but his dad hasn't exercised visitation rights in nearly four years. He's retired, very well off and has the time and resources to utilize spending time with our son; he simply chooses not to.

My son has some very understandable negative feelings about this. He's in counseling and is now recognizing he has the power and responsibility to set boundaries for his own well-being. However, he struggles with deep insecurities. Despite having other male role models (grandpa, coaches, neighbors) who model positive behavior, share time, give advice and support him, he struggles to trust that he is deserving of it.

I regularly point out the wonderful male influences in his life and provide resources for him to spend enjoying activities with them. This helps, but it doesn't seem to overcome my son's deep sense of rejection and insecurities in peer-to-peer male relationships.

