DEAR ABBY: I must be the worst grandma in the world because I do not like my grandson. He's 16, rude, disrespectful, has no manners and his hygiene is almost nonexistent. When I mention my concerns to my son, he says, "I'm working on it." My daughter-in-law refuses to discuss it and just walks away.

We live in different states, so I don't have a lot of interaction with the boy. But when I must, I don't enjoy it. In fact, I find spending time with him very stressful. Any suggestions? -- BAD GRANDMA IN COLORADO

DEAR GRANDMA: If you visit, display your own good manners when dealing with your grandson and impart whatever advice you can. His behavior may improve by the time he is out of his teens. However, if it doesn't by the time he's 21, at least you'll know you tried.

