You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Twins are divided over mom's treatment for terminal cancer
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Twins are divided over mom's treatment for terminal cancer

DEAR ABBY: My 63-year-old mother has recently been diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic lung cancer. Even prior to her diagnosis she was a negative and depressed person. She has been a smoker, drinker and backseat driver for almost 50 years.

She has undergone intense radiation but is refusing to take her chemo pill. In her words, why should she prolong her life by another year, especially if it causes more side effects and won't cure her? My twin and I are her only children. She has no significant life partner, and there are no grandkids.

While I have kept in steady contact and maintained relations with her even during all our bad times, my brother has taken an "out of sight, out of mind" attitude. We both live a two- or three-hour distance away from Mom. The problem now is, my brother wants her to persevere through all the doctors' treatments, while I have accepted her decision to essentially let go. How can I help him come to terms with Mom's decision, and do you recommend any resources? -- SON/BROTHER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SON/BROTHER: I firmly believe in a person's right to make their own decision when it comes to continuing or discontinuing treatment for a terminal illness. If your mother feels the chemotherapy has side effects that are too debilitating to tolerate, it should be her choice whether to discontinue them rather than the preference of your brother. If your mother prefers palliative or hospice care, she is entitled to have it, and she should discuss it with her doctor, who can see that she receives it.

Two excellent books will provide the information you are seeking, and more. Read them and share them with your brother. Both include the topic of physician-assisted aid in dying.

The first, titled "Finish Strong," is written by Barbara Coombs Lee, the founder of Compassion and Choices, an organization to which I have been a longtime contributor. For free resources regarding your mom's decision, visit www.compassionandchoices.org.

The second book, authored by Diane Rehm, who hosted "The Diane Rehm Show" on NPR from 1979 to 2016, is titled "When My Time Comes" and will be followed by a documentary to be aired in the spring of 2021 on PBS.

DEAR ABBY: I've been happily married for a few years. Prior to getting engaged, I had a close friend I had feelings for, but nothing ever came of it. We have remained close and see each other throughout the year at work conferences (he lives in a nearby town).

I have realized the feelings I have had for him over the years haven't gone away. Should I tell him how I feel or forever keep my peace? -- HISTORY REPEATING IN ALABAMA

DEAR HISTORY: History isn't repeating itself. It's the same old story playing in your head. Ask yourself what you have to gain by telling him you still have romantic feelings for him. If the answer is trouble in your happy marriage, then keep your trap shut.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Confession to decades-old infidelity devastates wife
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Confession to decades-old infidelity devastates wife

DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, my husband of 50 years confessed that 46 years ago, shortly after our son was born, he had a one-night stand with a total stranger he gave a ride to. She offered sex to him, and they went to a hotel for the brief encounter. He said he had totally forgotten about it until recently. He said he was very upset when he remembered, to the point that he felt sick.

Dear Abby: Family ties break down after mom moves away
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Family ties break down after mom moves away

DEAR ABBY: Since I moved eight years ago, my son, "Jim," has visited me only once, and that's because I gave his son my car. I rarely hear from him, and when I have visited, we barely talk. We have totally different ideas on life, and it has caused a rift in our relationship.

Dear Abby: Habit of one-upmanship pushes women's friendship to limit
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Habit of one-upmanship pushes women's friendship to limit

DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, my husband of 50 years confessed that 46 years ago, shortly after our son was born, he had a one-night stand with a total stranger he gave a ride to. She offered sex to him, and they went to a hotel for the brief encounter. He said he had totally forgotten about it until recently. He said he was very upset when he remembered, to the point that he felt sick.

Dear Abby: Woman discovers truth about boyfriend's dangerous nature
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman discovers truth about boyfriend's dangerous nature

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a wonderful relationship and blissfully happy for two years. We live together. When "Scott" and I first got together, he told me he had a felony conviction and that a woman had falsely accused him of rape. I laughed it off because I didn't want to see the truth, but it ate at me badly. Then I finally looked it up via a background check, and it's really bad.

Dear Abby: Restaurant-goer sounds off about facetiming customers
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Restaurant-goer sounds off about facetiming customers

DEAR ABBY: Last weekend, my companion and I went to one of our favorite restaurants for an intimate dinner. Per social distancing regulations, a mid-70s couple was seated approximately 15 to 18 feet away. Halfway through our meal, they began FaceTiming with their great-grandchildren and family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News