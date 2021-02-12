You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Woman frets over ending her on-off relationship
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman frets over ending her on-off relationship

DEAR ABBY: My now-ex and I had a complicated, four-year on-again, off-again relationship. I finally ended it five months ago, but I'm still not sure whether I made the right choice.

Every guy I date I compare to him. It's hard to imagine myself with anyone else. We were so similar, and we made so many plans together. Our families weren't crazy about us being together. I backed away many times because I wasn't sure of us in the long term.

Maybe it was because I'm only 22 and scared of committing forever, or because I want to be a doctor and have years of schooling ahead of me. Our relationship was always very hot and passionate, but it turned very cold and distant sometimes.

I'm confused. Did I leave for the hope of something better or a fear of commitment? Or was it because I'm young and still trying to figure out my life and felt he was holding me back? -- SECOND THOUGHTS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SECOND THOUGHTS: Your life is just beginning. If you are sincere about your desire to be a doctor, you may have to postpone other aspects of your life until you are closer to your goal. The last thing you need in the near term is the distraction of a hot and passionate/cold and distant romance.

You mentioned that you backed away "many times" because you were unsure about the two of you in the long term. Please stop tormenting yourself. When you meet Mr. Right, you won't have those second thoughts because you will know the relationship is right.

DEAR ABBY: I'm in a profession that I don't enjoy anymore, and I would love to venture into another field of interest. I have been in this industry for 10 years, and it carries a lot of stress that I'd like to rid myself of. My concern, however, is that my husband is not working, so I bear all the financial weight.

We have two kids, and he's a stay-at-home father, which is what we want for our children. We have been fortunate to be able to do this on my income alone, but I'm afraid this has obligated me to maintain a job in which I'm not happy in order to ensure my family's financial security.

How can I try to discover my passion so I can be happy in my day-to-day while keeping bills paid and food on the table? Is this even possible, or must I suck it up and do what's best for my family? -- SEEKING SOMETHING NEW

DEAR SEEKING: If you haven't already begun, start a dialogue about this with your husband. If he's willing to change the dynamic of your arrangement, the answer could be as simple as his taking a part-time job to ease some of the financial burden on you while you explore your options. I'm sorry you didn't mention how old your children are, because after COVID restrictions are lifted and they are back in the classroom, he might be able to find something during their school hours.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO MY ASIAN READERS WHO CELEBRATE THE LUNAR NEW YEAR: The Year of the Ox begins today. I wish a happy, healthy new year to all who celebrate this holiday. People born in the Year of the Ox are steadfast and determined, and that's no bull. -- LOVE, ABBY

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend of 20-plus years I'll call "Gladys." We enjoy walking our dogs and talking about relationship issues. Sometimes it's just me counseling her. She often regales me about these wonderful times she has -- get-togethers with her other friends that I'm not invited to. 

Dear Abby: In-home camera systems don't sit well with sitter
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: In-home camera systems don't sit well with sitter

DEAR ABBY: I enjoy babysitting for the children of family and friends. But while I have nothing to hide, I hate how everyone seems to have inside cameras. I feel like I'm in a fishbowl, like if I let their kids veg in front of the TV or the computer, I'll be judged as lazy. I also hate having my picture taken, so the idea of being on a live feed all day is off-putting.

Dear Abby: New mom not in the mood for husband's entreaties
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New mom not in the mood for husband's entreaties

DEAR ABBY: I am a first-time mommy of a beautiful 2 1/2-month-old little boy. I should also mention that I'm 40 years old. My husband is constantly asking for sex. I mean, every day. I honestly do not feel like having it. I'm so worn out by the day-to-day chores of being a wife and motherhood that when the baby goes to sleep, I go to sleep immediately.

Dear Abby: Disconnect regarding faith may herald couple's demise
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Disconnect regarding faith may herald couple's demise

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating this guy seriously for a year. We have talked about marriage and we were even looking at rings. Due to certain recent events, I have come to realize that my hope for his Christianity to grow stronger is probably never going to happen. I love this man with all my heart, but I also need a husband who will pray with me, have a heart for God, who will want to go to church and make decisions by praying and leaning on God.

Dear Abby: Mom can't reconcile son's remarriage after his affair
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom can't reconcile son's remarriage after his affair

DEAR ABBY: My son had a yearlong affair with his wife's best friend, which started when the two families took vacations together. My husband and I have always been close to our daughter-in-law and our grandchildren, ages 6 and 10, as well as our son. The divorces are final now, and the lovers are married.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News