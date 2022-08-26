DEAR ABBY: I'm having a hard time deciding what to do about my engagement to my fiance. We met at our old job. Before we got together, he was with someone else, and while he says he didn't leave her for me, I am sure I helped.

I have low self-esteem, so I couldn't understand why he left her for me. But he told me I was lucky he cared about me so much because he could have still been friends with her. I did tell him that I wouldn't care as long as I knew. We finally moved into an apartment together, and he started a new job with an old friend he drinks with.

Since the move, he has become very verbally abusive, and I have developed anxiety and panic attacks. I have also developed a fear of driving. He tells me I need to quit being stupid and to grow up. He doesn't like to talk about problems. He likes to pretend they never happened. If I try to discuss things that upset me, there is always an argument and I'm always in the wrong. When I work late or if I'm not home, he gets upset, drinks and breaks stuff.

