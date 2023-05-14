DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a wonderful man for two years. He has two grown children, 27 and 21. Both have good jobs and work full time. I have a son who is 12. The issue is family vacations, and paying for things while on vacation.

I feel that since his children are adults, they should help pay for meals, lodging and activities. I'm not saying pay for the entire bill, but throw in $20 for a meal or even offer to pay for something. Don't just expect him or me to pay because it's a family vacation. My 12-year-old paid for his meals on his own because he thinks it's cool -- it made him feel responsible and like an adult. We took a vacation with his 21-year-old, and not once did she offer to pay, or even say thank you.

We get into arguments about this before vacations. I know they're not my kids, but what he's teaching them is that Dad will always pay for everything, even when they have families of their own. Please advise. -- MIFFED IN MINNESOTA

0
0
0
0
0