DEAR ABBY: I'm 26 and not currently in a relationship. I don't have many friends. I'd like to have more, and I try. I wasn't popular in middle and high school, either. I have been in and out of college, so I haven't been able to make friends there. I have worked at my job for three years and it's the same story.

People say I'm "sweet, nice and cheerful," but those traits aren't helping me. I know you've written about this problem before. Can you give me some tips for being someone who others want to be around? -- EAGER IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR EAGER: The keys to being well-liked by both men and women are these: Be kind. Be honest. Be tactful. Don't be afraid of giving someone a compliment if it is deserved.

