Debbie Roberts Loucks: 2020 a year of wins for horses and people

For all the stress that COVID-19 brought in 2020, the year came with a broader focus on the benefits of being with horses and being outdoors.

Rather than "good riddance" many have instead said, "Let’s go riding!"

Many who are no longer commuting to the office find that they have extra time to enjoy their horse, and, in some cases, are even more appreciative of their time spent with their horse.

One of my dear friends was always promising herself that she would someday buy a little place with a barn where her horse could live with her and her family. She decided this was the moment and moved her family to the Midwest to enjoy a simpler life with a little property. She still works via videoconference and is much happier.

For others, a shift in family priorities and recognizing that life balance is important, they made the leap into horse ownership for the first time.

2020 was a banner year for recreation of all kinds, and horses provide all the benefits of being outside, exercising and companionship. Our community of horse lovers embraced them and provided encouragement for first-time horse owners. We saw a growth in volunteerism at Equine Therapy Centers, adopting innovative ways to stay safe while learning skills to aid horses and people.

Adoptions of horses soared in 2020 to a 15-year high, and we even adapted new language to recognize that horses can have multiple careers. Instead of "rescue horses," we like to say "transition horses" who can be retrained and find forever homes with loving owners who appreciate the qualities of a horse, no matter the age or breed.