Debbie Roberts Loucks: Horse trainer of the year, 'That girl'

Anyone who has spent a great deal of time at an equestrian center knows a “that girl.” She is often at the barn before anyone else and usually the last to leave. Born with the horse gene, “that girl” is often up for an adventure, always on a horse’s back and never shies away from a challenge. She has the best stories and might even be sporting a bandage or two after the weekend.

Not everyone wants to be “that girl," but we admire her pluck and knowledge of horses.

The rest of us at the barn are drawn to her because we know she is going to do something great with her horses, even if it means she has to rescue them from an irresponsible owner. She loves to compete and measures her performance by how much fun the horse had. “That girl” is often into extreme sports and absolutely loves her horses.

This is one of those miraculous stories that is helping to change the world in the way we treat horses. I hope it will give the reader a reason to want to be “that girl” at their barn.

Six years ago, I organized a Monty Roberts demonstration in Sedona and invited Jamie Jennings, a radio personality and podcaster to attend. She accepted and came with a friend. She was impressed by the nonviolent training she witnessed and wrote to me the next day.

“I swear I woke up this morning inspired and ready to change the way I work with my horses," she wrote. "I had both ridden by 10 a.m.! (and that says a lot when I got home at almost 2 a.m.!) I cannot wait to try the trailer loading with Thor! I am so excited!”