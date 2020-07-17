Debbie Roberts Loucks: How do you love your horse?

When it comes to loving your horse, how do you show it? You may have never considered what your horses needs are when it comes to affection. Surprisingly each horse is a little different, and our job is to figure out what constitutes affection for them.

Horses will focus on you when you focus on them. Being present and in tune helps builds trust between you and your horse.

Have you noticed when two horses who may have never met before a long trailer ride together, can be so bonded at the end of the trip that they are practically inseparable?

The quality of your time together matters to the horse. Just going through the motions to ride and train your horse is a lot less effective than being fully present and noticing all the nuances of their demeanor that day.

Staying off your phone and actively watching how they are taking in their environment or lesson is relational. You might ask them for more effort, or you might back off the training, depending on how well you read your horse.

Monty Roberts Training Tips I want the horse to want to be with me. –Monty Roberts

Be mindful and present with your horse, even when you bathe and groom him. Notice how horses groom each other when turned out? Often they will stand next to each other, facing opposite directions, each scratching the other’s withers. They enjoy being scratched and stroked. They don’t like being patted as much; it can actually raise their adrenaline. They can be trained to tolerate it, but that isn’t love.