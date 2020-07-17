Debbie Roberts Loucks: How do you love your horse?
Equine Talk

Debbie Roberts Loucks: How do you love your horse?

  Updated
Debbie Roberts Loucks: Why horses bite, how to stop it
Debbie Loucks with the family's horse, Bunny, which is short for "Steel Buns." 

 Photo by James Oliver

When it comes to loving your horse, how do you show it? You may have never considered what your horses needs are when it comes to affection. Surprisingly each horse is a little different, and our job is to figure out what constitutes affection for them.

Horses will focus on you when you focus on them. Being present and in tune helps builds trust between you and your horse.

Have you noticed when two horses who may have never met before a long trailer ride together, can be so bonded at the end of the trip that they are practically inseparable?

The quality of your time together matters to the horse. Just going through the motions to ride and train your horse is a lot less effective than being fully present and noticing all the nuances of their demeanor that day.

Staying off your phone and actively watching how they are taking in their environment or lesson is relational. You might ask them for more effort, or you might back off the training, depending on how well you read your horse.

Be mindful and present with your horse, even when you bathe and groom him. Notice how horses groom each other when turned out? Often they will stand next to each other, facing opposite directions, each scratching the other’s withers. They enjoy being scratched and stroked. They don’t like being patted as much; it can actually raise their adrenaline. They can be trained to tolerate it, but that isn’t love.

Temple Grandin is an author of animal behavior books and is also autistic, making her an expert in the sensitivities of the flight animal. When we spoke recently, she told me that she has to remind horse owners all the time not to pat their horses. Instead she suggests, find your horse’s favorite spots and safely give them an affectionate rub. Favorite areas are on the neck and chest where they can’t reach. This kindness helps build a horse’s confidence in your relationship.

With that respectful touch, I suggest you add your voice in gentle tones of affection which your horse will recognize as a language between you both. The words matter less than the resonating tone you utter at times of praise or when you greet your horse. Those sounds plus the rubs and strokes can cause relaxation in a horse and affirms a job well done whether in the saddle or from the ground.

Horses read our intentions very well and know the difference between praise and annoyance. Horses want to please you. Help them understand what actions you are rewarding.

Most owners love to hear their horse nicker when they see them coming. You might say they recognize your car or your voice in the barn aisle. Horses do recognize those who spend time with them.

Some owners admit it might be the treats they bring to the barn every time they arrive. While these gifts are welcomed by your horse, they can create more problems for your relationship than you might imagine.

My father, Monty Roberts, contends that no blade of grass has ever run from a horse, and food is not a reward like it is for a dog or a cat. Treats given from the human body can turn a gentle horse into a biter. If you insist on feeding treats, toss them in a feed bucket rather than feed from the hand, so your horse is not blamed for poor training. Rewards for a horse come in the form of release of pressure. Rest and relaxation, a cessation of work, are a greater reward than treats. While horses won’t refuse treats, these are not as comforting for them as a good rub.

If you want to serve your horse, a much better act of love and affection is to see that he has a clean water trough, fresh bedding and maybe a quiet walk about the place with you as a change of pace. Well fitted and comfortable tack makes a good experience for your horse. Horses appreciate clear leadership decisions made by us too, which is interpreted as a trust in your ability to protect the herd. If you are trustworthy, you are to be followed and remembered.

The best way to observe your horse’s preferred forms of affection is to watch them in a field with other horses. Does your horse initiate the grooming on other horses or is he more reserve. Does your horse have a sense of humor, playfully tagging other horses and raising the energy level of the herd? Or is he the one who waits for the ruckus to subside and wanders off for a good roll in a soft spot? Your horse will appreciate that you notice the difference and loved them accordingly.

Debbie Roberts Loucks grew up on Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. She is the daughter of Monty and Pat Roberts. You can follow her on her popular podcast Horsemanship Radio.

