Debbie Roberts Loucks: How to desensitize an anxious horse

Horses are not cave dwellers by nature. For millennia, Equus caballos have preferred to travel over vast open lands where they can see for miles in all directions, avoiding predators by fleeing at the sight of unknown shapes and sounds. Horses are neophobic — have an extreme or irrational dislike of anything new or unfamiliar —in order to survive.
But how does that work for them in our modern domestic environment? Do horses take flight not only to protect their own life but out of concern for their rider? Maybe.
Confining our horses and not giving them exposure to new experiences has contributed to the shrinking of our horse’s ability to get past certain fears.
Horses that hold onto fears of specific rather than common items are doomed to be anxious and nervous their entire lives in the presence of those items. Taking the time to get them comfortable with that object will add to the enjoyment for horse and rider. Many riders even exacerbate the fears by avoiding the very things they should help the horse get used to.
Part of the fun of introducing horses to "spooky" things is that you get to watch them go from fear to skepticism to confidence and, finally, even playful interaction.
Desensitizing a very nervous or anxious horse to a tarpaulin, for example, builds trust and strengthens the bond between you and your horse — an added bonus.
You can help your horse get past spooking at tarps by repeated experiences with a tarp that do not produce negative outcomes.
You can achieve this by providing a safe area like a small paddock or round pen with good footing and high enough sides to contain your horse without him popping over the fence. I do not recommend cattle panels or an area where the horse is distracted by other horses or loud noises. Get a very heavy tarp that has no chance for your horse to put a foot through or wrap around his legs. Lay it very flat and put some dirt on the corners to hold it down. Now begin by walking your horse around the tarp but not on it … yet.
The concept of incremental learning is key.
Understand that your horse’s fears are rational in his mind. Be patient and empathetic. Horses protect their feet and legs as if their very survival depends on it, because it does.
They don’t want to step on something that looks different and sounds even worse. As you walk your horse around the corners, "accidently" step on the corner and then off again. He may spook but likely very little. Use a longer lead and stand your ground, reeling him back once he settles.
Soon, you will have him stepping on a corner and off again. Once this mental barrier is broken, it’s a matter of time before he is happy to walk alongside you over the tarp because neither one of you are worse for it. The trust will grow.
"You can’t quite call yourself a horseperson if you haven’t had a horse turn out from under you while riding, or make a 180-degree spin at the sight of something spooky..."
A few years back, one of the fathers of the modern natural horsemanship movement, veterinarian Dr. Robert Miller, best known for his science-based system of horse training called imprinting, shared with me some insights into the flight animal.
“A common misconception I had myself for a long time is that horses fear predators. They do not," Miller said. "They fear predatory behavior. That is why in Africa we can see lions and zebras drinking out of the same water hole, side by side, because the lion was not in a predatory position. Once it assumes predatory posture, the horse goes into flight.”
This predatory behavior takes two forms, according to Miller’s research.
You may have never considered what your horse needs are when it comes to affection. Surprisingly each horse is a little different, and our job is to figure out what constitutes affection for them.
Stalking is first, which is why horses spook at unfamiliar stationary objects. Simply put: If they don’t know what it is, it may trigger flight. As many have experienced, this could be an unfamiliar object that the horse has not been desensitized to, like a wheelbarrow.
“Anything that moves rapidly toward the horse, like plastic in the wind or a bicycle or an unfamiliar creature like a pig that they have not seen before can be interpreted as predatory behavior,” Miller said. "We as humans can desensitize the horse or raise his adrenaline by what we control in the environment."
I have seen a horse eventually play with a piece of tarp, picking it up in his mouth and shaking it. He conquered his fears and now has found a way to entertain himself. I truly believe horses celebrate conquering their fears and enjoy their life more around the formerly spooky objects.
Debbie Roberts Loucks grew up on Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang and is the daughter of Monty and Pat Roberts. She is the founder of The Movement, an international symposium about the transformative nature of horses, and launched the Monty Roberts’ Mustang & Transition Horse Program in October of 2020. You can follow her on her popular podcast Horsemanship Radio.
