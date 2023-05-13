Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

A guy they refer to as “The Godfather of Artificial Intelligence” recently quit his job at Google so he could speak freely about the dangers of the technology, which he helped create.

The first of his concerns is that we can no longer discern whether the photos, videos and articles we come across as we scroll through social media or surf the net, are real or not.

Not that we have never faced the dangers of deception before, in the form of propaganda, charlatanism, conmen, forgeries, and fake news, but the problem now is that anyone can, in a matter of seconds, by simply sending a few instructions to a computer program, produce, publish and distribute “works” and information that shape the beliefs and influence the decisions and actions of large segments of society.

