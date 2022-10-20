Lucky Clover 4-H has a set of lessons being offered as part of the new Home Arts project — tablesetting and etiquette that will be taught by expert interior designer and longtime Santa Ynez Valley local, Dede Wood.

This will be the fifth Home Arts lesson and one of enjoyment.

Dede loves making the spaces around her beautiful, which is why she is perfect to teach this important lesson. The session will be hands-on and interactive, emphasizing how to make ones table and interior beautiful — even if you don’t have a large budget.

Local junior high student Hadleigh Bolton is one of two elected Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporters who reports on the program each month.

