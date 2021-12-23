Nearly 518,000 people are hospitalized in the United States each year for dehydration. Of these, about 10,000 will die there. And the percentage of those with dementia is significant.

Many dementia patients do not consume enough fluids, increasing the chances of dehydration and other complications. Unfortunately, many of these individuals’ dehydration may go unnoticed or misdiagnosed because the symptoms of dehydration, including confusion and fatigue, can resemble those of the dementia they are currently living with.

Dehydration is dangerous at any age, but the inability to verbalize how they feel, or the concern of worry of how it may impact others or their relationship with others, makes this even worse among the elderly.

Untreated, dehydration can become worsened by headaches, urinary tract infections often with falls and/or hospitalization, constipation, kidney stones and even kidney failure. Extreme cases can manifest with seizures caused by low levels of potassium and sodium. Dehydration can also be influenced by medications, such as diuretics, only making matters worse.

Symptoms of dehydration

Among the many ways in which dehydration may manifest itself, the most common signs include:

increased confusion;

tiredness, sleepiness, weakness or fatigue;

agitation or combativeness;

muscle cramping in the arms and/or legs;

headaches, nausea and/or dizziness; and

changes in frequency, color or odor of urination. While certain medications and vitamins can make urine darker, it is important to not dismiss dehydration on this count.

Why is dehydration more prevalent in those with dementia?

From complicated medication reactions to simple inabilities or inconveniences, dehydration is very common among patients with dementia, in part because:

they’re unable to communicate a need for fluids;

the concept of drinking may not be necessarily associated with a way to relieve a feeling of thirst;

forgetfulness overtakes the need to drink fluids;

fear of water, which is not uncommon, causes high anxiety and agitation;

fear of choking due to difficulty swallowing;

reduced consumption of fluid-friendly foods;

lack of mobility, apprehension or weakness may minimize efforts to walk or reach for a drink. It also may be difficult to pour from a container or handle kettles and other objects;

side effects from medications; and

changes that occur due to aging, including changes in how thirst manifests itself. This can mean they don’t feel thirsty even though they’re not drinking enough.

Identifying causes to dehydration may improve the ways to minimize it.

Reducing the chances of dehydration:

The recommended amount of fluids is 4 to 6 cups a day. Here are some tips to seek to reach this number more easily:

Ensure there is always a drink available and at hand — easily accessible with minimal effort (a lightweight bottle is better than a glass that may require pouring or that may be heavy). Ensure the container is not too heavy or awkward-shaped;

Use a clear container so the person can see what’s inside, or try a variety of brightly colored ones to draw attention and visual enjoyment;

Label the containers with numbers 1 through 8 to keep track of consumption;

Offer variety, and have fun with it, such as including flavored water, cranberry juice cut with water, other fruit juices, or teas;

Ensure the flavor, consistency, temperature, etc. is to their liking; and

Include carbonated water or drinks for variety.

Add flavor, color, texture, and nutrients:

Have fun with different types of teas;

Hot chocolate may be good for someone with a sweet tooth. So can nutritional/protein purchased “shakes";

Try the many varieties of powder additives, many sugar-free, if indicated;

Add fruits such as pineapple, lemon, grapes, juices, oranges, melon, or berries and apples, and even mint;

Add vegetables, including leafy greens, celery, cucumber, spinach, colorful bell peppers and broccoli;

Clear soup and bone broth are good nutritional choices. Add asparagus for stirring;

Select high-liquid content foods, such as watermelon, celery, Jell-O, ice cream, popsicles, yogurt, etc; and

Remember that alcohol and caffeine can increase dehydration.

In the early stages of dementia, many may not recall or be able to keep track of their fluid intake. In moderate dementia, some may forget the mechanics of how to drink, such as turning on the faucet, the location of cups or glasses, and may lack the ability to serve or pour. In advanced stages, there is minimal ability to express thirst to others.

However, fluid consumption and monitoring should be made a priority at any of these stages. Prevention is key to minimizing the need for medical intervention and hospitalizations.

