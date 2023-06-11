Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

Wandering off is a common behavior exhibited by those with dementia and can be highly frustrating, disheartening, confusing, and frightening for their caregivers.

There are different types of "wandering" for those who are ambulatory and at different risk levels. 

“Wandering” may include simple pacing around the home or leaving the home and getting lost. While the latter is of great concern and may even involve calling law enforcement, most often wandering is a simple sign of disorientation even in a home that they have known for years or are “supposed to” be familiar with.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

