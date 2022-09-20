Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

Does my mom know she has dementia?

In my many years of working with families, this has become a question I get asked regularly.

I suspect one of the reasons is the natural need to know if our loved one is suffering in the hopes to learn that they are not. We ask this question as a way to find comfort.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

