Elaine Revelle: A real show-stopper, every time

It might have been boredom mixed with curiosity, with some desperation thrown in. Last week I played my own game of TV’s cooking show “Chopped” with on-hand ingredients.

Not sure what to fix, I plunged into my freezer and pantry in search of inspiration, found some frozen pork, knew there were canned chilies and salsa in the cupboard as well as a couple fresh poblanos, one or two jalapeños, some sad tomatoes and a handful of cilantro in the back of my crisper.

Since I always have onions, garlic, cheese and tortillas on hand I immediately thought of my all-time favorite, chili verde.

The pork was labeled “assorted,” which, when thawed, turned out to be bony steaks rather than the thick, juicy chops I had envisioned. Oh well, with the marbling and promising glistening fat deposits I knew the meat would be tender and tasty.

Back to my version of “Chopped,” it’s one of the few non-recipe food shows I enjoy. Not a fan of competitive cooking, I want recipes, techniques and food facts.

I do, however, enjoy “Chopped” along with “Iron Chef” and baking shows, the

“Great British Baking Show” in particular. Still waiting for a new season from across the pond.