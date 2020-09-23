Elaine Revelle: A trio of beer-friendly recipes

My doctor, following a recent checkup, put me on the wagon.
It’s the water wagon. My blood work showed deficiencies in both sodium and potassium.
Diagnosis: I drink too much water.
I like water, enjoy the taste and do drink copious amounts. Contrary to all the hype about drinking eight glasses a day, apparently too much water can flush the above-mentioned necessary elements from your body.
Hence, I’m under doctor’s orders to cut back my water consumption.
Oh, well, guess I’ll have to switch to beer.
With that in mind, here’s a trio of beer-friendly recipes that I’ve enjoyed for years.
Tried and true, follow these and you can “eat” your beer any time of the day.
Start off your day with my Uncle Joe’s specialty beer biscuits.
UNCLE JOE’S BEER BISCUITS
2 cups Bisquick
1/2 cup flat beer*
Using a fork, mix all ingredients into a soft dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured board and knead gently for a minute or two. Roll out to 1/4- to 1/2-inch thickness and cut with a floured cutter. Bake in a greased pan for 8 to 10 minutes at 425 degrees.
*A good use for that opened beer in the fridge.
For an afternoon snack or snappy appetizer to take to your next party (whenever that time comes) this cheese spread is super easy and pairs well with, drumroll please, your favorite beer, of course.
SPICY BEER CHEESE
8 ounces lager beer
1 pound sharp cheddar, grated
8 ounces cream cheese
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 onion, minced
1/2 tablespoon Tabasco
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Pour beer into a glass and set aside until flat. Combine remaining ingredients in a food processor and pulse until slightly blended. With motor running, slowly add beer. Transfer mixture to a bowl, cover and chill for at least 4 hours.
For the following, you can use either bone-in or boneless short ribs, a tasty dish that’s great with mashed potatoes. Just remember, pound for pound, bone-in ribs are less expensive, while boneless means more meat for your money.
SHORT RIBS COOKED IN BEER
6 tablespoons olive oil
6 to 7 pounds short ribs
salt
fresh ground pepper
2 onions, chopped
4 carrots, sliced 1/2-inch thick
4 stalks celery, chopped
4 to 6 garlic cloves, chopped
1/3 cup flour
4 cups broth, chicken or beef
1 can or bottle beer
1-1/2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 bay leaves
1/4 cup horseradish* or more to taste
In large roasting pan with lid or Dutch oven, heat oil until hot. Add short ribs and brown well on all sides. (Do this in batches.) Remove meat to plate and season with salt and pepper. Add onion, carrots and celery to cooking pan and cook until carrots and celery start to soften and onion is golden. Add garlic and cook another minute or two. (Don’t let garlic burn.) Turn off heat, stir in flour. Add broth, beer, tomato paste and bay leaves. Stir to blend all ingredients. Add short ribs and any juices on plate. Turn up heat, bring to a simmer, cover pot and place in a 300-degree oven. Bake, covered for about 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until meat is tender. Remove from oven, turn heat off and place ribs on a serving plate. Return ribs to oven or cover with foil to keep warm. Allow vegetables in pot to stand for 5 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves. Skim excess fat from top, adjust salt and pepper to taste and whisk in horseradish. Spoon gravy/sauce over mashed potatoes and ribs.
*Use prepared or fresh grated horseradish, not horseradish cream sauce.
Elaine Revelle
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle
