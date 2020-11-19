Elaine Revelle: Celebrating 50 years with a Southern treat

This weekend, The Book Loft will celebrate a milestone.

Marking 50 years in business, Solvang’s venerable book store is stepping into the spotlight with activities, photo opportunities, special discounts, displays and other events spread over the next three days.

The celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday with a toast to owner/founder Kathy Mullins who has been at the helm since the store’s humble beginnings in 1970.

When the shop opened its doors, it was located up a winding staircase off Alisal Road that led to a small, second-floor space above Rasmussen’s.

It quickly became apparent that the size and location wasn’t going to accommodate the many customers and Kathy’s late husband, Gary, decided to take the plunge into expansion.

Elaine Revelle: Chicken tamale pie feeds the soul With the cooler climate nothing is homier than a hot pot of something stewing on the stove.

A property was purchased on Mission Drive and ground was broken for a new building. In 1974, The Book Loft opened in its present location and has continued to serve the reading public to this day.

The move was made with Gary hand-trucking their inventory to the newly installed shelves down Park Way (the alley by Hanson’s Clock Shop) and into the store’s back door.

Overseeing this weekend’s three-day event is The Book Loft’s maven of social media, Dawn Lefever. She is a professional organizer and an unstoppable whirlwind.

A product of Pennsylvania, I couldn’t resist the urge to find out how this East Coast lass ended up in a small central California town and, of course, get a recipe.

With a college degree in English and after a six-month hiatus traveling through the United Kingdom, Dawn headed west. She hit Los Angeles in 2004 and landed jobs in the independent film and commercials industry, where her organizational skills and English degree served her well.