Elaine Revelle: Chocolate pie and a nod to vegetarian

Treasured recipes are like old friends, familiar, dependable and always welcome.

In the spirit of winding down after an unusual and often tough year, I’m taking it easy this week. After a deep dive into my files, I’ve found some “old friends” that are just right to round out almost any dinner and make life a little easier.

Think of this week’s recipes as familiar dinner guests and add any or all of the following to an entrée of your choice.

Not vegan, but with a solid nod to vegetarian, these recipes should suit nearly any diet regimen.

All tried, truly delicious and time-tested, these are three of my all-time favorites, “friends” I don’t hesitate to take anywhere.

An easy vegetable side dish can be grilled or broiled, green or spring onions. Both sweet and savory, these are great as an accompaniment to any main dish. Serve either with your meal or as an appetizer. Paired with lightly toasted baguette slices or your favorite canape cracker, they are equally at home as finger food.

CEBOLLITAS ASADAS

(grilled green onions)

20 spring onions or large scallions (about 4 bunches), washed and trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lime, juiced

sea salt

Prepare grill. Place onions on a large, rectangular foil sheet. Sprinkle with olive oil and lime juice. To seal securely, move onions to center and fold each long side inward. Repeat with remaining two sides, like a present. Place packet on rack set 5 to 6 inches over grill for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove onion from foil, place crosswise and grill, away from fire, 5 to 10 minutes on each side or until softened and lightly charred.