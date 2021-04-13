Elaine Revelle: Creamy party dips for springtime gatherings

I enjoyed a pleasant Easter get-together, as close to the “old” normal as anything recently.

Family, new friends, good food, kids, fun and games, our afternoon had it all. And it ended with the prospect of a new recipe or two.

I decided to resurrect an old favorite — spinach artichoke dip. This may be enjoyed two ways, cold or warm. Personally, I prefer it served warm.

If cold, the recipe calls for mayonnaise; when served hot or warm, its creaminess comes from cream cheese and heavy cream. It's rich, but, oh, so good.

The dip is easy to fix and comes with a bonus — leftovers, which are great as omelet filling.

This brought to mind other party dips/spreads that also double for a delicious breakfast dish.

While I’ve shared my crab spread before, I don’t think I’ve mentioned its omelet capabilities. The same goes for another easy, delicious dip made with clams.

All are good with crackers or sturdy chips, with the option for a tasty omelet or two.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP WITH MOZZARELLA AND PARMESAN

1 10-ounce package frozen spinach, thawed and drained

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small white onion*, finely chopped

3/4 teaspoon paprika

14 ounces canned or frozen artichoke hearts (about 2 cups), thawed, drained, coarsely chopped

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup (or more) heavy cream

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grated mozzarella

1/4 cup grated Parmesan, more for top