You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine Revelle: Delicate Swedish spritz cookies
THE WOODEN SPOON

Elaine Revelle: Delicate Swedish spritz cookies

  • Updated
Elaine Revelle: Putting strawberries to ultimate use

wooden spoon

While I’m on a temporary hiatus from the 'Spoon,' I decided to take a dive into my files/archives.

I’m relying on an old pensioned-off computer and a neighbor’s internet access to get this to the publishing power.

I figured it would be fun if I could find another Dec. 10 'Spoon' that would work under these circumstances.

I didn’t have much luck finding an appropriate Dec. 10 column that I could plunder. Closest I could come up with is from 2007. Notice that the No. 13 factors into this dilemma; not a coincidence and, trust me, I’m not (really) superstitious.

First off, my computer is at the computer doctor and I’m, as the say, off the grid.

It’s been diagnosed as “not terminal” (pun intended) so I may be back live soon.

In the meantime, here’s a pair of Christmas cookies to consider adding to your repertoire.

Friend and former Valley-ite Greta Morss’ spritz are unbeatable, and I found an interesting new cookie to add to my collection.

I figure cookies are a safe bet this year because, after all, they are baked. And if packaged with love and rubber gloves, they should be sanitary.

So, without further ado, here’s something for Christmas 2020, and hold a good thought we’ll all have a healthier 2021.

Greta’s spritz are legendary and she, Greta, says that this is her mom’s recipe and that they are “the best." I agree. She credits the egg yolks for their delicate texture.

GRETA’S SWEDISH SPRITZ

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 pound butter

3 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2-1/2 cups flour

Cream sugar with butter and egg yolks. Add almond extract and vanilla and continue to cream. Stir in flour and mix until well blended. Press dough through a cookie gun or press onto a lightly greased cookie sheet and bake at 375 to 400 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Did you notice that this calls for egg yolks only?

Save the whites and bake the following. A delicate meringue that calls for six egg whites and has a surprise ingredient — pepper!

By the way, the recipe calls for pink peppercorns, and when I got ready to bake, I found that I only had "rainbow” peppercorns. After spending a considerable time sorting, I was able to come up with the right amount. However, all peppercorns are black inside and only small bits and pieces of the “pink” showed in the finished cookies. So, use any color peppercorns you have in your cupboard.

One note, be sure that your bowl and beaters are absolutely clean. The slightest bit of fat will make these fail. Also, glass or metal bowls are better than plastic, which tends to “hold onto” oils.

Also, while the spritz can be made ahead, these are best eaten fresh.

MERINGUES WITH PINK PEPPERCORNS

6 egg whites

2-1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

1-1/2 to 2 teaspoons crushed pink peppercorns

Beat egg whites until foamy. Add cream of tartar and vinegar and continue beating until egg whites mound into soft peaks. Gradually beat in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until whites are stiff and glossy. Stir in half of the peppercorns. Spoon mounded tablespoons onto an ungreased cookie sheet (can be lined with baking parchment if you have it), sprinkle tops with remaining crushed peppercorns and bake in a preheated, 275-degree oven for 45 minutes or until dry and lightly browned. Cool on a baking rack. Will keep in an airtight container for up to one week.

Elaine Revelle: Three delectable zucchini favorites

Elaine Revelle: Three delectable zucchini favorites

An interesting side effect of our COVID-19 quarantine is the food. We are cooking more since we’re eating out less; we’re exploring new recipes, because we’re eating out less and growing gardens, again, we’re eating out less.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at "mailto:thewoodenspoon@juno.com" thewoodenspoon@juno.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure

DEAR ABBY: My husband came down with COVID and has been having a hard time getting over it. When he first started showing the symptoms, I took him to a drive-through medical clinic and got him tested for COVID. The results were negative, so a couple of days later, I carpooled with a friend to another friend's house where seven other friends had gathered.

+2
Julia McHugh: Safe holiday shopping in Santa Barbara
Julia Mchugh

Julia McHugh: Safe holiday shopping in Santa Barbara

  • Updated

As the holiday season approaches, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact seasonal events and beloved traditions. Santa Barbara has several creative (and relatively safe) options for holiday shopping and dining. Note: masks covering your nose and mouth are now required whenever you are outside your home.

Dear Abby: Mom takes son-in-law's side in daughter's custody battle
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom takes son-in-law's side in daughter's custody battle

DEAR ABBY: I got divorced a year ago. Before it became final, there were many court appearances. My husband told my mother we were divorcing because I was unfaithful, which is true. What he didn't say was I felt neglected, abandoned and unwanted, all things he knew because I had discussed them with him and he ignored me.

Elayne Klasson: Writing when old
Columnists

Elayne Klasson: Writing when old

  • Updated

I started this journey 25 years ago. A professor and voracious reader and sometime journalist, my one, true passion was fiction. I wanted to write novels, to create long stories spanning years and generations. I had a million stories bouncing around in my head, and I wanted to tell them...

Dear Abby: COVID causes rift between nurse's boyfriend, and his sister
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: COVID causes rift between nurse's boyfriend, and his sister

DEAR ABBY: I am a nurse in New York City. My boyfriend lives in Philadelphia. During the height of the pandemic, we didn't see each other because I worked on a COVID unit and contracted the virus. His sister became very controlling and kept urging him not to see me, which brought me great pain. I was extremely lonely, and for months, the only people I saw were my co-workers.

Hints from Heloise: Not so neighborly neighbors
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Not so neighborly neighbors

Dear Heloise: With the fall comes yard maintenance: cutting trees back, mulching and raking leaves. Two of my neighbors use those blowers that blow leaves and debris out into the street, but unfortunately they don't bag the leaves and twigs. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News