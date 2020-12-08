Elaine Revelle: Delicate Swedish spritz cookies

While I’m on a temporary hiatus from the 'Spoon,' I decided to take a dive into my files/archives.

I’m relying on an old pensioned-off computer and a neighbor’s internet access to get this to the publishing power.

I figured it would be fun if I could find another Dec. 10 'Spoon' that would work under these circumstances.

I didn’t have much luck finding an appropriate Dec. 10 column that I could plunder. Closest I could come up with is from 2007. Notice that the No. 13 factors into this dilemma; not a coincidence and, trust me, I’m not (really) superstitious.

First off, my computer is at the computer doctor and I’m, as the say, off the grid.

It’s been diagnosed as “not terminal” (pun intended) so I may be back live soon.

In the meantime, here’s a pair of Christmas cookies to consider adding to your repertoire.

Friend and former Valley-ite Greta Morss’ spritz are unbeatable, and I found an interesting new cookie to add to my collection.

I figure cookies are a safe bet this year because, after all, they are baked. And if packaged with love and rubber gloves, they should be sanitary.

So, without further ado, here’s something for Christmas 2020, and hold a good thought we’ll all have a healthier 2021.

Greta’s spritz are legendary and she, Greta, says that this is her mom’s recipe and that they are “the best." I agree. She credits the egg yolks for their delicate texture.

GRETA’S SWEDISH SPRITZ

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 pound butter