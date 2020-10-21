Elaine Revelle: Delicious cinnamon buns by Joy

I spent a delightful morning in one of the most beautiful and serene places in the Valley — Ballard’s Oak Hill Cemetery.
It was Saturday and in recognition of the founding of Daughters of the American Revolution, my DAR sister members of the Valley’s chapter, Refugio del Cielo, and I weeded, brushed leaves from and polished headstones as our part in the annual DAR day of service.
It was designated National DAR Day of Service in 2015, on the 125th anniversary of the Oct. 11 founding, and is dedicated to giving members an opportunity to unite in a nationwide effort illustrating DAR’s commitment. Members from coast to coast and all over the world celebrate by participating in volunteer service projects in their communities.
DAR was founded on the ideals of service, and members have been dedicated to giving back through volunteer activities ever since.
Oak Hill is a special place. We worked in the far left-side rear, where some of the oldest graves are located. It was a walk through history. Reading names and dates, we greeted old, long gone friends, relatives and neighbors. We worked with diligence and fondness as we recounted personal memories; it truly was a labor of love.
This was our second year to groom gravestones. It isn’t hard work, thanks to the Oak Hill caretakers, but crabgrass has a habit of taking over. Leaves drop, debris collects, however, a quick pull and sweep does wonders.
We left with full hearts and bellies, thanks to Joy Chamberlain’s delicious cinnamon buns.
When done, we gave ourselves a metaphorical back pat and dove into our treat. That of course, was all I needed to grab a new recipe.
I’ve been keeping my eyes open for a good sourdough recipe and have also wanted one for cinnamon buns. Voila, two birds with one stone — or recipe.
Joy assured me that, while taking a little time as all breads do, these are easy and quick to pull together.
By the way, this calls for mace. If you are not familiar with mace, it’s a yellowish-brown spice derived from the dried lacy nutmeg coating.
Available ground and dried as “blades,” mace is often paired with other aromatic spices and is prominent in Asian, Caribbean, Indian and Moroccan recipes. In British, Dutch and French cooking, mostly in spice blends and baked goods, it may be in soups and sauces as well as poultry and fish recipes.
By the way, this has no relationship to “mace,” the defensive pepper spray.
JOY’S SOURDOUGH CINNAMON BUNS
3/4 cup sourdough starter
1 cup undiluted evaporated milk
3-1/2 cups flour
1/4 cup soft butter
3 tablespoons sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
3 tablespoons melted butter
1/4 cup brown sugar (packed)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon mace*
1/2 cup raisins, chopped prunes or dates
Stir sourdough starter into evaporated milk with 2 cups flour in a large mixing bowl. Cover and let stand overnight in a warm place. Next morning, toss brown sugar with cinnamon, mace and chopped fruit and set aside. Beat softened butter with sugar and egg until blended. Stir into sourdough mixture until blended. Sift remaining flour with soda, baking powder and salt and add to sourdough mixture. Stir to make a soft dough.
Turn out on floured board and knead until smooth and velvety. Keep enough flour on board to prevent sticking and roll dough to a rectangle 16-by-8 inches. Brush with melted butter and scatter fruit/spice mixture evenly over top. Roll up dough starting from the long side. Cut into 9 rolls and brush tops and bottoms with additional melted butter.
Place in 9-inch square baking pan, cover and let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about one hour. Bake in a 375-degree oven (moderately hot) about 35 minutes. Serve warm with additional butter if desired.
*nutmeg may be substituted for mace.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
