Elaine Revelle: 'Easy as pie' lemonade pie

I’m fed up with FedEx.

After receiving an email notifying me of a missed delivery by FedEx, I got suspicious of it being genuine. Of course, it asked me to click on a link (that set off an alarm), had no tracking number (uh-huh) and alerted me to a “tag” left at door (so tag, nowhere).

Somewhere in my lizard brain I thought 'scam,' actually it was more like SCAM!

The email even promised three more delivery attempts would be made. I waited … nothing happened, no one came, nada.

So, I moved the offending message into my folder labeled “weird” and ignored it.

Then I found out that a cousin had sent me some family items she had run across when moving. Oops! Maybe she sent it FedEx? I decided I should check it out.

Take my advice, don’t bother. You can’t get a real person on the phone, just a syrup-y female voice, total robot, asking for my tracking number.

After telling Ms. Treacle Voice I didn’t have one, several times, she advised going to the website for further help.

That was where my frustration went from mild to virile. The Q&A “help” page was anything but, since every A to my Q asked for my tracking number. As I got closer to the edge of my patience, I tried typing “representative” and was told I had to have a tracking number to proceed.

To be honest, I would have slammed the receiver down, but where’s the satisfaction with a computer on the other end?

Two days later, the U.S. Postal Service delivered my cousin’s package. Goodbye, FedEx. Hello, USPS. Obviously, the email was bogus.